SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two’s (DD2) superintendent finalists on Monday shared their tentative plans for the district.

Each of the three finalists proposed a 45-day transition plan. Board members say this part of the decision-making process is so crucial.

“It lets us know where they’re gonna go from day one. Whether it be they jump into academics or relationships. It’s just gonna tell us a lot about each candidate,” says Gail Hughes, DD2 Board Charmain.

Dr. Brenda Hafner, currently the lead administrator for Sumter School District, says if she’s selected, she wants a culture of trust and transparency among parents, teachers, principals, and stakeholders.

“I want to arrange meetings with stakeholder groups to include support staff from parents, teachers, and operations from across the district,” says Dr. Hafner.

Dr. Shane Robbins, the Superintendent for Kershaw County Schools, says he wants to make decisions based on the best interest for students by offering more hands-on programs.

“I will break it down into four phases. This would be my fourth stop in doing this. It looks and feels different in each place you go,” says Dr. Robbins.

Dr. Todd Trimble is an Executive Area Director for high schools in Orange County, Florida. He says the most important group in his eyes is the students and that’s where he plans to focus the bulk of his relationship-building efforts.

“Incredible things have occurred here and we need to build upon that. Everything is in place to do that and I would like to be a part of that,” says Dr. Trimble.

Board members say this process has been difficult, but they are making sure whoever they chose values what’s best for students, teachers, and the community.

“We are using every day and every minute, to gather as much information to make sure we are making the best decision possible,” says Hughes.

The board will announce who the next superintendent is during their next board meeting Monday, April 4.