SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The DD2 community came together to celebrate the legacy of long-time Dorchester District Two (DD2) School Superintendent Joseph Pye.

After over five decades with DD2 Superintendent Pye is saying goodbye. He says he is leaving grateful and full of love from teachers, staff, and students.

“Everybody wants my autograph, the teachers are wanting hangout, and sit down. I let them sit down and stay because y’all can do your schoolwork when I leave,” says Pye.

Leaders from across the district came together today to cherish the memories and dedication Pye has spent serving DD2.

“52 years in education and 49 years have been with DD2,” says Gail Hughes, DD2 Board Chairman.

Pye says he feels like he’s made an impact on the district and it has certainly made an impact on him.

“I enjoy work so much. I enjoy not only the work, but I enjoy socialization. I love the people I work with and the community I deal with. I feel like I am friends with thousands of people,” he says.

He says education is critical and always wanted to prioritize the best resources for students.

“When I had the chance to move up in the ranks, I wanted to make sure every teacher wanted to teach here and every child wanted to go to school here,” Pye says.

He’s not gone for good. Pye says that he will always be invested in the future of the district.

“I’m willing to help any way I can because this district deserves to be world-class,” says Pye.

Pye has four more weeks with the district before retiring and new superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins from Kershaw County Schools will take over starting in July.