Democratic Primary Candidate Guide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the Democratic Primary just days away, many are preparing to cast their ballots.

If you still are not sure which candidate aligns best with your ideals, we’ve got you covered.

You can take our quick candidate match quiz, and you can read our candidate guide for a slightly more in depth look.

We want to emphasize that this is by no means a comprehensive analysis of the issues, or the candidates. Instead, it is a to the point list of some issues important to S.C. voters, and where each of the major candidates stand. We identified ‘major candidates’ as those who qualified for the most recent debate AND are on the S.C. ballot.

To find out more about each candidate, we encourage everyone to visit the campaign websites.

1.) Healthcare:

Biden:

Expand on Affordable Care Act

Offer public option to those who want it

Allow people to keep private insurance if they want it

Buttigieg:

Medicare for all who want it

Public option could create a “glide path” to Medicare for all because if the public option functions as it should, everyone will eventually choose to move over.

Klobuchar:

Expand on existing plan, like Medicare or Medicaid

Expanding on an option that is already in place is more realistic and could set a path to universal healthcare in motion

Sanders:

Medicare for All

Relatively short transition period

Would end private insurance but would not reduce quality of health care.

Has multiple proposals for funding, many of which have been criticized as they would require tax raises on middle-class Americans

Steyer:

Improve public option so that it serves as a competitor for private insurance and drives costs down

Warren:

Medicare for All

Transition over a matter of years

Funding would not raise taxes on middle-class Americans

2.) Climate

Biden:

Continue using nuclear energy, but study it and improve it

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Invest $1.7 trillion in clean energy over 10 years

Buttigieg:

Continue using nuclear energy for the short to medium term

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Invest over $1 trillion in clean energy over 10 years

Klobuchar:

Continue using nuclear energy, but focus on developing and improving homegrown renewable energy sources

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Invest $1 trillion in energy infrastructure

Sanders:

Stop nuclear energy

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Invest $16.3 trillion over 10 years

Steyer:

Current cost benefit analysis doesn’t support continued use of nuclear energy. There are safer and less costly options.

Net-zero emissions by 2045

Invest $2 trillion over 10 years

Warren:

Not going to build any new nuclear power plants, but not going to immediately stop using existing plants. Nuclear power should be phased out and replaced with other sources of renewable, clean energy

Net-zero emissions by 2030

Invest over $3 trillion over 10 years

3.) Gun Control:

Biden:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Unclear

Buttigieg:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: No

Klobuchar:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes Minimum age 21 Wait time 10 days



Sanders:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes Minimum age: 21 Wait time: unclear, but background check should be complete at the very least



Steyer:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes Minimum age: 21 Wait time: 10 days



Warren:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes Minimum age: 21 Wait time: One week



4.) Immigration:

Biden:

Keep illegal border crossing a criminal offense, but ensure that immigration law is enforced humanely

Increase legal immigration levels

Buttigieg:

Decriminalize illegal border crossing Make civil, not criminal, offense Except for repeat offenders or those who commit fraud or put Americans at risk

Increase legal immigration levels

Klobuchar:

Keep illegal border crossing criminal offense, but immediately end family separation Change enforcement priorities to focus on those who are real threats

Increase legal immigration levels

Sanders:

Decriminalize illegal border crossing

Unclear on whether he would raise/maintain/lower status of legal immigration levels

Steyer:

Decriminalize illegal border crossing

Unclear on whether he would raise/maintain/lower status of legal immigration levels

Warren: