Denny’s serving up holiday meals in support of No Kid Hungry campaign

Denny’s Holiday Turkey Dinner available now through January 4, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To celebrate the holidays, Denny’s is serving delicious holiday meals for families and friends to enjoy while supporting the chain’s fundraiser to end childhood hunger.

Denny’s is offering limited-time turkey dinners along with pumpkin and pecan pies for both dine-in, carryout, and delivery for families to enjoy either at home or the restaurant’s signature red booth.

The dinners feature a tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, two sides, and bread.

Denny’s will be open on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Through January 4, guests also have the option to round up their checks to the nearest dollar for the No Kid Hungry campaign. Donors who give $3 at the register will receive an official Denny’s and No Kid Hungry support pinup.

Since 2011, Denny’s has donated almost $11M to help feed 100M at-risk children.

For more information, visit dennys.com.