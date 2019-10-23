Barricaded subject taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

Dorchester County, SC (WCBD) – A subject who barricaded himself inside an apartment on Dorchester Road has been taken into custody.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were on scene at the Archdale Forest Apartment Complex on Ironwood Trail with one person who was barricaded inside a residence.

Public Information Officer Rick Carson said the area had been cordoned off, and negotiators worked to communicate with the man.

Several apartments were also evacuated out of safety.

The man was later taken into custody at 2:17 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.