Deputies on the scene of armed subject barricaded in residence in McClellanville

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has closed off the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Rd. in McClellanville due to a stand off with an armed subject.

According to deputies, they were attempting to serve a warrant to a person at a residence in the area when the subject began to fire shots at deputies.

The armed subject has barricaded himself in a residence on Old Georgetown Rd. and the area is closed off for the public’s safety.

No injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Radar

Join our daily newsletter!