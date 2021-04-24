Deputies on the scene of armed subject barricaded in residence in McClellanville

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has closed off the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Rd. in McClellanville due to a stand off with an armed subject.

According to deputies, they were attempting to serve a warrant to a person at a residence in the area when the subject began to fire shots at deputies.

The armed subject has barricaded himself in a residence on Old Georgetown Rd. and the area is closed off for the public’s safety.

No injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.