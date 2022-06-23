CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the community for help in locating a missing teenager last seen a week ago.

Deputies are searching for Z’hrearmir Aubrnashia Ke’Mari Grant (17).

CCSO says that Grant was last seen around the 800 block of East Estates Boulevard in West Ashley.

She was last seen on June 16 between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

She is described to be 5’7″ in height, weighing 130 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

A complainant told deputies “she was supposed to stay with her great-grandmother at the location but never returned after retrieving her belongings,” according to a release.

Deputies say that no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts can contact the CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or Detective James Jacko at (843) 529-5357.