Details: Charleston County files lawsuit against City of Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Charleston County filed a lawsuit against the City of Folly Beach over access restrictions to the island.

Charleston County levied several complaints, chief among them being the financial assistance and services that the City receives from the County. The plea alleges that Charleston County has provided “approximately $1.5 million for beach preservation and renourishment” to the City of Folly Beach. The restrictions imposed by the City “will likely have a negative impact on the economy, general welfare, equal protection, and civil liberties of the residents of the County; and therefore, the ordinance it adopted on May 4, 2020, likely exceeds its municipal emergency ordinance authority,” according to the County.

Furthermore, the County cites the state roads and three County parks on Folly Beach, which are under the jurisdiction of parties other than the City. In regards to the roads, “the South Carolina Department of Transportation (“SCDOT”) has the exclusive authority over the State Highway System; and therefore, the City is not empowered to impose travel restrictions on State roads.” Charleston County goes on to address the parks, purporting that “the travel restrictions by implication prevent and/or deny non-City residents’ access to the City and the County’s parks and beaches during the travel restriction hours.”

The lawsuit references several emergency measures rescinded by Governor McMaster and emphasizes that municipalities should operate in accordance with his orders. The County believes that “the City’s actions are arbitrary and capricious, they conflict with the Governor’s Orders, the travel restrictions are unconstitutional, and the Emergency Ordinance restrictions exceed the authority granted to the City.”

The County charges that “Charleston County will suffer irreparable harm if the City is not required to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders or if it exercises powers beyond the scope of its Emergency Ordinance.”

It goes on to claim that even if Folly Beach’s actions are not in conflict with the Orders, “the emergency ordinance provisions of the City’s Emergency Ordinance are in conflict with the South Carolina Constitution and/or unlawfully impose restrictions on non-City residents by placing travel, park and beach access, and overnight lodging restrictions on them.”

The County has said that they will not serve the lawsuit until Monday, at which point Folly Beach leaders are expected to meet and discuss plans moving forward. If the island refuses to remove the restrictions, “the County respectfully requests this Court issue a preliminary and/or permanent

injunction that restrains or enjoins the City’s enforcement of its unlawful and disparate travel, park

and beach access, and overnight lodging restrictions on non-City residents.”