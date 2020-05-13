Development plan for the former Piggly Wiggly lot to be discussed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Revitalization Commission will meet tonight to discuss what will be done with the lot of the former Piggly Wiggly on the corner of Sumar Street and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

The proposal to be heard later tonight will encompass notes from a 2018 public workshop where West Ashley residents said, they wanted to see services like restaurants, public gathering spaces and plenty of parking.

Jacob Lindsey, the Director of Planning with the City of Charleston, said the city sought the local contractor and local architect for the site to improve this area of West Ashley. ,

Last year we asked for developers and architects to give us their ideas for the site, and what you’re going to be hearing tonight is the preferred project is the response to that call for ideas. Jacob Lindsey, Director of Planning with the City of Charleston

The proposal includes 6 new buildings including offices, restaurants, stores, a civic building— which could have a performance space or a public meeting space, as well as parking to service all listed. He went on to say there will also be an outdoors place and a plan to drain storm water.

While the project is still in the early stages, today’s meeting will hopefully lead to a cemented plan for the lot.

If the revitalization committee like this plan, it would then go to city council for consideration. After that one, it would go into the details of how much it would cost and what it would take to build it. Jacob Lindsey, Director of Planning with the City of Charleston

While Lindsey said he hopes tonight will go over well—there is a concern that the Charleston economy stays strong as the recession and the Coronavirus looms over.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.