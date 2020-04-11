DHEC: 144 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 3,207 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 144 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 3,207.

This includes 8 additional deaths, which brings the statewide death total to 80.

The additional deaths included five elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw, and York counties. Two deaths in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties. There was also one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester county.

The new additional cases are from the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (3), Chester (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (2), Georgetown (4), Greenville (17), Greenwood (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (2), Lexington (18), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (27), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (4), Union (2), York (2).

Dillon County lost two cases from its total counts as the individuals were determined during case investigations to be residents of another state.