DHEC: Food safety tips

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Tweeted some very helpful food safety tips for the holidays.

According to their graphic, refrigerators should be kept at or below 40°F. Perishables should be put away within 2 hours of shopping. Raw meats should be kept in a container away from ready to eat foods to prevent their juices from contaminating other foods.

If you are transporting food this season, DHEC says to make sure to keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot. Cold foods should be kept at or below 40°F and hot foods should be kept at or above 140°F. Any cold food that is above 40°F, or hot food that is below 140°F, for more than two hours has entered “the danger zone” and should be thrown away. The only exceptions here are ready to eat perishables like breads and whole fruits, according to DHEC.

For those of you enjoying a meaty dinner, be sure to cook the meat to a safe internal temperature. DHEC says that steak, lamb, pork, and veal should be cooked to 145°F. Ground beef should reach 160°F, and duck, turkey, and goose should be cooked to 165°F. DHEC also recommends resting beef, veal, lamb, and pork for 3 minutes before carving or eating.