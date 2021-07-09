DHEC hosting multiple vaccine clinics over the weekend throughout the Lowcountry

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -DHEC will be hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Lowcountry Friday and Saturday.

Friday, July 9, there will be a clinic at the Mt. Pleasant and Health Clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will administer the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

Saturday, July 10, there will be another clinic at the Cross Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

There will also be another vaccination clinic Saturday held at Tradesman Brewing in Downtown Charleston from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This clinic will administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!