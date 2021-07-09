DHEC hosting multiple vaccine clinics over the weekend throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -DHEC will be hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Lowcountry Friday and Saturday.
Friday, July 9, there will be a clinic at the Mt. Pleasant and Health Clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will administer the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
Saturday, July 10, there will be another clinic at the Cross Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will administer the Pfizer vaccine.
There will also be another vaccination clinic Saturday held at Tradesman Brewing in Downtown Charleston from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This clinic will administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.