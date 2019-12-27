DHEC to release updated flu stats today; CDC says the South is being hit the hardest

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is expected to release new flu numbers on Friday.

So far, at least ten deaths reported this flu season in South Carolina.

An activity map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, shows a high level of flu activity across the palmetto state.

Nearly 90 people were hospitalized due to the flu or flu-related illnesses the week ending December 14th here in South Carolina alone.

According to DHEC, during the week of December 8th through December 14th:

five children from infancy to four years old visited the hospital

twelve children between the ages of 5 and 17 were hospitalized

20 people between the ages of 18 and 49 were sent to the hospital

people between 50 and 64 had 20 hospital stays

there were 25 hospitalizations of people 65 and older

Health experts say the flu is transmitted from person to person when someone carrying the active virus coughs or sneezes.

According to the CDC, last week, flu activity peaked nationwide.

One doctor laid out why it’s so important to get the flu shot.

“It’s extremely important that we get vaccinated. Especially the younger population, like kids and the older population who are more than 65, because they are prone to complications which could be pneumonia, ear infections and sinus infection.” Dr. Satishkumar Ganjam, North Atlanta Primary Care said.

Public health officials say it is recommended everyone six months and older get the flu shot.