CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Diocese of Charleston held an opening ceremony and dedication Monday morning for a historic Black Catholic cemetery located on Coming Street.

Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune, CS, commemorated Juneteenth by blessing a new memorial at St. John Cemetery, the final resting place of at least 1,000 Black Catholics.

“The cemetery fell into disrepair, and for more than 20 years the site was vacant and unmarked,” officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston said.

Very few grave markers remain.

For decades, the property remained vacant and was often used as a dog park. It wasn’t until recently that the area was fenced and recognized as a cemetery.

The Diocese of Charleston removed utility poles from the property in 2022 and prepared it for landscape lighting.

Carolina Catholic Professionals, Dominion Energy, and Southland Landscape Management placed a memorial marker at the cemetery during the ceremony.