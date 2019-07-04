DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse no longer carry WCBD as of July 3rd

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers have lost their WCBD station as of July 3rd, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties and surrounding areas, an as well as weather alerts, traffic and crucial emergency updates. WCBD has reached out to local officials to make sure local businesses are treated fairly, but we need help from loyal viewers like you.



Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: Since DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has decided not to carry your WCBD station, you have lost your local news, emergency service updates, and community-focused programming that you so depend on. With hurricane season just beginning, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse is putting the safety of Lowcountry residents at risk by not being able to view any weather alerts and other important information as needed.

Q: Where will WCBD programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have lost their favorite news source for the Lowcountry. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with a digital antenna.



Q: Are you still negotiating with Direct TV and AT&T U-verse?

A: Although the contract has expired, we remain available to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse. We are disappointed that DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has chosen not to carry the only local news source in their backyard that covers the Lowcountry as in depth as WCBD does.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: Act now and demand that DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse bring back their local hometown station. Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse directly at 855-937-9469 and tell them to return to negotiations and bring back WCBD on your cable system.

Call DISH (855-898-6730) to switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the local programming you want.