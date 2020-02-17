Disney World’s Cinderella Castle getting a makeover

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Disney World wants to add even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park is getting a makeover.

And this is what it will look like when it’s done, according to the resort’s website.

The work will get under way in the coming weeks, and continue through the summer.

The timing couldn’t be better because “Cinderella” the movie marked the 70th anniversary of its box office debut over the weekend.

The castle is located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.