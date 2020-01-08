Dixie Furniture awaits final approval for new downtown hotel

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A public hearing today is the last step for private developers and the City of Charleston to move forward with the demolition of Dixie Furniture on King Street.

In 2017, Dixie Furniture closed their doors for good after 71 years of business. Since then, It’s been siting vacant as an eye sore.

Now, the City of Charleston and private owners and developers are awaiting a final approval to transform the nostalgic store into a boutique hotel. According to Jacob Lindsey, the planning director for the city of Charleston, this development comes despite the city’s recent push to limit more hotels in downtown.

We’ve worked for a number of years to limit hotels and we’ve had some success in that regard. Of course, when something is being constructed, that means that it’s been in planning for years and years in the past. Often when a new hotel has opened, that means it has taken at least 5 years if not more to plan. So, this one is one that precedes our efforts. Jacob Lindsey, City of Charleston’s Planning Director

Although it precedes their efforts, Lindsey says that it does embody a more positive look for downtown in addition to being a true piece of architecture.

And while another hotel means more traffic and a possible parking issue, Lindsey assures this will not be the case. Citing the new developers and the hotel are responsible for their own parking.

For the 529 King Street location, they will have parking in the back of the hotel that is also inside of the hotel. This parking facility will not be a deck, rather include mechanics to lift up the vehicles—ensuring no further congestion to King Street.

Seeing as the Board of Architecture Review has already looked at the renderings and plans twice and this is their final review, the City of Charleston suspects that it will be approved.





Renderings Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects & LS3P

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.