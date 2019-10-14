DNR: Deer mating season could lead to more deer-related car accidents

Deer mating season has begun, which means you may start to see more deer on the road.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that deer-related car accidents happen more often during mating season because the animals are on the move.

Most these accidents happen at dawn and dusk when the deer are most active.

DNR officials said deer are more likely to run into the road during mating season because it’s part of their natural instinct.

Most likely, if you see one deer in the road then there may be another one close behind.

DNR advises trying not to swerve because that’s what seems to cause the most injuries.