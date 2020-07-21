Doctors fear Flu Season as COVID-19 continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As fall nears, it’s a stark reminder that the season for the influenza virus is right around the corner. With COVID-19 still rampant throughout the country, some physicians worry about patients contracting both the influenza virus and the coronavirus. One of those however, already has a vaccine.

Dr. Valerie Scott, a physician with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, says while the CDC’s recommendation for an August or September influenza vaccination has not changed, the vaccine itself has altered a bit this year. She said this year, the vaccine has 4 kinds of antigen in it which makes it a high-dose.

While the flu shot works only against the influenza virus and not COVID-19, Dr. Scott said that getting the flu shot will be helpful to physicians in determining your best route of treatment.

It’s very hard to tell the two apart in many ways, if you had the flu shot, then we know we need to be worried about COVID for you, and so that’s very important. Dr. Valerie Scott, physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Dr. Scott said it’s also important to remember that the influenza virus kills tens of thousands each year due to complications such as pneumonia. She added that the way to prevent contracting the flu, aside from obtaining a flu shot, is similar to that of COVID-19. She said that washing hands, isolating when feeling sick, wearing gloves and wearing a mask everyday will decrease the risk of infection.

As for those who think they will get sick from getting the vaccine—Dr. Scott said that’s not the case as the virus is no longer active.

When people are telling me I can’t get it because I get sick–I just think that they would need to rethink that because the flu shot is out very very best thing that we have against Influenza. And Influenza has been around for a very long time and it is very deadly. Dr. Valerie Scott, physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Dr. Scott also took time to note that all should continue getting early childhood vaccines including the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine (MMR) in addition to the polio vaccine to ensure no additional outbreaks occur while the COVID-19 pandemic is still around.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.