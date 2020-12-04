Doctors say you can pay Santa a visit this year, as long as you keep him safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In a year where joy and a little bit of magic are needed, Santa Claus is hearing the call of children and is in the Lowcountry. Those with MUSC announced it is safe to see Kris Kringle as long as precautions are taken during your visit.

While Santa did make his way from the North Pole to the Lowcountry, for Santa to stay healthy to deliver all the toys by Christmas, he needs to take extra precautions.

Dr. Elizabeth Mack, the Director of Division of Pediatric Critical Care for MUSC, said while at one point a mask signified a sick individual, in the time of 2020 that is no longer the case. With that in mind, Dr. Mack said that Santa, Mrs. Claus, Santa’s elves, and all of the visitors ages 2 and up should be wearing a mask.

But with seeing Santa, there is another safeguard he should be taking.

Certainly, we can still tell Santa what our wish lists include with a little bit of distance between us, we don’t necessarily need to be in the lap. Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MUSC

While the experience may appear different this year, Kristina Circelli with the Northwoods Mall assures all of the magic will still be present. Circelli told News 2 the planning to ensure Santa would have a safe time in North Charleston began in the summer.

While Santa is still at his normal location at the Dillard’s Court as he has visited in years past, Circelli explained the setup is simply configured a little differently. Visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos.

For your Northwoods visit, you will also need to reserve your time to see Santa. Walk-ups will only be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.

To schedule a time to see Santa in-person at the Northwoods Mall, click here.

For those unsure of an in-person visit with Santa and looking for a Zoom visit with Father Christmas, click here.

For more Charleston based Santa locations and Zoom calls, click here.