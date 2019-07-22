Documentary featuring the Hunley submarine to premiere Monday

A National Geographic documentary called “Drain the Oceans” will premiere Monday night.

In this on-going series, the network will explore the unfolding history of the H.L. Hunley submarine and investigation into why it vanished during the Civil War.

The show’s production team was recently onsite at Clemson University’s Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston interviewing experts about the latest discoveries emerging from their research on the 19th-century submarine.

The Hunley made history in 1864 when it became the world’s first successful combat submarine by sinking the USS Housatonic. Shortly after, the vessel and her eight-man crew vanished.

After being lost at sea for more than a century, the submarine was located off the coast of Charleston in 1995 by an expedition funded by New York Times best-selling author Clive Cussler.

Crews spent years developing a recovery plan for the vessel and finally raised it from the ocean floor in 2000. A team of scientists are working to excavate the sub here in the Lowcountry.

You can catch the documentary Monday, July 22nd on National Geographic Television.