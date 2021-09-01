Dominion Energy crews to begin tree removal project in Mount Pleasant September 7

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy tree crews will begin removing select vegetation along the Cainhoy-Mount Pleasant Transmission Line rights-of-way on Whipple Road, between Mathis Ferry and Long Point Roads, starting September 7.

Dominion Energy will work jointly will the Town of Mount Pleasant and property owners to ensure that correct tree species are not removed. The removal project will be supervised by registered landscape architect and Town Senior planner, Eddie Bernard.

“While we understand and appreciate the passion surrounding trees across the Lowcountry, safety remains our top priority,” said Paul Fischer, a spokesperson with Dominion Energy South Carolina. “Trees that have grown too close to overhead power lines are not only a safety hazard but also represent the No. 1 reason for outages on our system. Routine safeguarding of overhead facilities is critical to ensure a safe, resilient, and reliable electric system that keeps the lights on for all of our customers.”

Crape myrtle trees will be removed and replaced with smaller, growing vegetation. Maturing trees exceeding the 10-foot height limit are not suitable for planting along the Cainhoy-Mount Pleasant Transmission Line near overhead powerlines.

For more information on Dominion Energy’s Vegetation Management Program, visit dominionenergy.com/trees or contact 1 (800) 251-7234.