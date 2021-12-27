Dominion Energy Solar for Students Program seeking additional applicants

RICHMOND, VA. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is seeking additional applicants in the Carolinas and Virginia for its Solar for Students program.

Through a grant provided by a Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project gives K-12 students and educators a hands-on learning experience to generate electricity from a solar array installed on grounds accessible to students.

The NEED Project is seeking applications from K-12 public schools or educational non-profit organizations with STEM programs in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia within Dominion Energy’s electric service territory.

Ten will be chosen to receive a 1.2-kilowatt photovoltaic system that converts sunlight into electric power.

“We are very excited to once again expand the number of Solar for Students sites across our electric footprint in Virginia, North, and South Carolina,” says Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “This will give even more students and the public the opportunity for a hands-on learning experience with clean, renewable solar energy.”

Applications are accepted through January 30, 2022, and recipients will be announced in the first quarter of 2022.

Click here for more information on the program or to apply.