COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will donate to SCDNR to support officers with public safety on South Carolina waterways.

According to SCDNR, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation “will help with continued efforts to ensure the safety of South Carolina’s lakes and other waterways.”

Governor Henry McMaster and representatives of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and S.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Association will be presented with the donation at an event on May 18 at Lake Murray Public Park in Lexington.

The event will take place ahead of National Boating Safety Week.

Governor McMaster will speak at the event about public safety and SC natural resources.

Ebonee Gadson, executive director of Keep the Midlands Beautiful, will explain the group’s “Leave Nothing But Footprints,” a campaign made possible by an earlier Dominion Energy grant.

The “Leave Nothing But Footprints” campaign to reduce litter in South Carolina’s waterways.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that work to protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality.

The event is on May 18th at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.