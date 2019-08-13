Dorchester County Council members approve additional ballot questions for November election

ST. GEORGE, SC (WCBD) – The ballots for this upcoming November election will include two additional questions that support local parks and libraries in Dorchester County.

Tonight was the third and final reading for the decision to include these questions supporting these issues.

According to Dorchester County Council Members, improvement to parks and libraries would cost the average homeowner about 35 dollars per year for each.

This funding would allow for 38 million dollars to be allocated to parks and recreation.

Another 30 million would support libraries.

Funding these projects has been an ongoing issue since 2016 when the county combined the two issues into one bond referendum.

Following that decision, the Supreme Court of South Carolina ruled the move unlawful.

As a result, the two issues have been undergoing separate readings. Approval would allow the issues to be separated on the ballot this election year.

“Some people support one or the other, and some support both. We are confident that when citizens go to the vote, they’re going to be voting for what they’ve asked us to do,” says Jay Byars, Dorchester County Council Member.

Following this third reading tonight, both referendums were approved by the council members by a motion of 7-0.