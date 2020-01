DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Council has voted to revoke the business licenses of Luna Massage LLC and Massage Serenity.

The vote came following a 5:30 p.m. County Council meeting, according to Dorchester County Government.

Council votes to revoke the Business Licenses issued to Luna Massage LLC and Massage Serenity. County Council has adjourned. — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) January 27, 2020

The businesses are owned by Hong Song Wang (49), who was arrested by officials in Berkeley County in early December on charges related to prostitution and running a brothel.

She is now facing charges in Dorchester County as well.