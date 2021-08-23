Dottie’s Pharmacy, Barrier Island Free Medical Clinical hosting free drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dottie’s Pharmacy and Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic (BIFMC) come together to host a FREE COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 27 for those ages 12 and up.

This event is free and open to the public, and attendees will only need to bring their insurance card and photo ID – no appointment is necessary.

The drive-through clinic will occur at Live Oak Church, located at 3407 Maybank Highway, from 2 P.M. until 4:30 P.M.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna vaccines will be offered.

Visit the SCDHEC website for the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines.