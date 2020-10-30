Downtown Charleston buildings left vacant from the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is looking for ways to fill business vacancies left from the pandemic. The city said their mission since this summer has been to ensure economic vitality of King Street and the surrounding commercial areas.

Nonetheless, the number of vacant buildings in the King Street Shopping Corridor is increasing. Meg Thompson, the Director of Business and Neighborhood Services with the City of Charleston, said pre-COVID, the vacancy was at 12%.

Nearly 9 months later in September, the vacancy has increased to about 17%. Similarly to the number in January, the percentage lines up with that of the national retail average. Despite this, the city created a taskforce to combat the issue before it worsened.

Consisting of peninsula residents, non-peninsula residents, business owners, property owners, restaurants and hotels, Thompson said they tried to make sure all the different types of stake holders were represented.

The taskforce has met multiple times since the summer and began their journey with beautifying the area through cleaning and increasing safety. One of their main pushes is to help businesses take down their plywood after the May protests to create a cleaner look.

The city is working next to fill the spaces with the help of collected data.

One thing that we’ve been able to do is provide foot traffic data which has been really helpful to show what a normal year is like and then what COVID is like to show to both landlords and potential what they can expect. Meg Thompson, Director of Business and Neighborhood Services

While still in their research phase, Thompson said one of the taskforce’s ideas to increase foot traffic for King Street and surrounding commercial areas is to pilot pop-up shops throughout downtown.

For more on the Central Business District Improvement Commissions efforts, click here.