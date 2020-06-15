Downtown Charleston protest honors Emanuel 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday, just days before the five year anniversary of the tragic shooting at Mother Emanuel, a charleston advocacy group, Uplift Charleston, gathered at White Point Garden on The Battery to honor the nine victims and the survivors.

Supporters of Uplift Charleston and the Black Lives Matter movement gathered for racial justice and equality while another group counter protested nearby to defend the confederate flag.

“Today’s event was not only to say that they don’t represent our community, but in honor of the Emanuel 9 who lost their lives and were massacred here almost five years ago by Dylann Roof who was inspired by the very flag they’re flying today,” said Aaron Comstock, the creator of Uplift Charleston.

The group focused on “Charleston Strong,” the message that resounded in the days following the tragic shooting at Mother Emanuel.

“When we see our black brothers and sisters like Walter Scott in our own community and the Emanuel 9 massacred because of white supremacy, we have to uplift that message and say that that is not ok,” said Comstock.

Protesters say they won’t stand by while the confederate flag is waved in Charleston.

“We don’t hate you but for you to lack empathy and care for people in our community who say that terrorizes them because it represents a time, even now, that is supporting slavery and it supports Dylann Roof who massacred nine people who were praying,” said Comstock.

Several dozen people showed up to Sunday’s demonstration to support Uplift Charleston’s message which is to spread love in the community.

Charleston police officers monitored the protest which remained peaceful.