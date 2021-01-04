Downtown restaurant cited for serving alcohol after hours, claiming it was ‘sparkling juice’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Downtown Charleston restaurant was cited for serving alcohol past 11:00 p.m. on New Years Eve, according to a report from the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

The report states that officers arrived shortly before midnight, after observing “that Tabbuli was still in operation, with music playing and patrons inside.” They spoke to the doorman who said that the bar was only serving water.

After seeing multiple drinks that did not look like water, the officers went inside and asked one patron what she was drinking. She replied “Champagne!” and asked if the officer wanted some.

The officers spoke with the manager on duty, who said that the drink was sparkling juice. When the officers asked to see the bottle of sparkling juice, the manager could not find a bottle. The manager then admitted that it was Champagne.

Additionally, officers saw a woman throw a Bud Light bottle away. The bottle was half full and was still cold.

CPD directed the manager to shut the restaurant down and tell everyone to leave.

According to Governor McMaster’s ‘Last Call’ order, bars and restaurants are required to stop serving alcohol at 11:00 p.m. as part of an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.