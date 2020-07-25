Dreams of playing under the big lights

Most kickers find themselves starting at a relatively young age.

For Spencer McKinley, he’s just heading into his 3rd year and is already turning some heads.

“My friends kind of encouraged me to push on with kicking because some times I would just go to their practices and show what I had,” said McKinley. “One day I just thought I could go tryout and when I did, I was pretty good at it.”

Pretty good in deed.

In just a two year span, McKinley has found himself growing his craft from a kicker, to a punter, to a kickoff specialist.

And in his Sophomore year, he had almost 100 kickoffs and 41 percent of them found the end zone.

Putting his hard work to the test.

“When I first started kicking,” said McKinley. “I thought it was going to be a piece of cake. A lot of hard work has to go into it to be good at it. You can’t just come out kicking balls coming from soccer thinking you’ll be really good. You actually have to train.”

His training is starting to pay off.

After coming back from a showcase, where he was able to standout from the others, and drill a 59 yard field goal.

“You see me just screaming yes sir,” said McKinley’s kicking coach Eugene Benton. “I was beside myself. I wanted to run on the field and tackle the kid. But he had 6 more kicks to go after that.”

Eugene Benton has taken McKinley under his wing and shown him the ropes.

Now, he’s letting his talent shine.

“He’s so talented,” said Benton. “You know, he has a great work ethic. He’s out here Tuesday Thursday. Sometimes 11 sometimes noon. And then every Sunday we up in Columbia kicking with the Kohl’s group.”

Although he’s only a Junior, McKinley has shown he’s willing to do whatever he can to be the best.

And hopefully later down the road, we’ll all be able to buy a McKinley jersey from the NFL Store.

“I’m setting myself to be the top kicker here in the low country, said McKinley. “And also to go to college for it. Just want to get there and go to the next level.”