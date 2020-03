CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a single-car crash on Highway 61 near Middleton Place.

The crash happened just before midnight when the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver ran off the road, struck a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

Highway Patrol says that driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

They were transported to Trident Medical Center where they later died.

The crash remains under investigation.