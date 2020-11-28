Driver sets pick-up truck on fire and injures Lowcountry police officer during vehicle chase on I-95

COLLETON CO, S.C. (WCBD)- A driver has been arrested after lighting the inside of his car on fire and knocking over a police officer during a vehicle chase on I-95.

According to officials, Officer Laura Osborne from the Yemassee Police Department has been released from Hampton Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported to the Colleton County Medical Center for evaluation. He is now being booked at the Hampton County Detention Center.





The identity of the suspect and his potential charges have not been released at this time.

The incident began around 3:30 PM when police say they received a call about a car driving against traffic on I-95. Officers and highway patrol troopers were able to make contact with the vehicle around Mile Marker 39.

“They tried to speak to the suspect through the window. He would not cooperate or roll down the window,” says Matt Garnes, Town Clerk of Yemassee “The driver reached into the back seat and grabbed alcohol, then took out a lighter and proceeded to strike it.”

According to a report, the officers then broke the suspect’s window and opened the passenger-side door. The driver put the car into reverse and the door struck Officer Osborne.

Officials say he eventually managed to light the vehicle on fire while traveling northbound on I-95 before crashing. Colleton County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

“It was a small pickup truck. And the interior was still on fire when we we arrived. He was out of the car when we got there and had minor injuries,” says Barry McRoy, from Colleton County Fire and Rescue.

McRoy says traffic was backed up for about 6 miles on I-95 during the incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update with details as soon as they come into the newsroom.