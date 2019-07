Mt. Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Drivers will notice a new traffic signal in Mt. Pleasant.

It’s located at Ben Sawyer Blvd and Center St. It will be placed into flashing mode starting Wednesday, July 11th.

Center Street drivers will be forced to make a complete stop as the light will flash red.

Mt. Pleasant town officials expect the traffic signal to be placed into full operational mode on Tuesday, July 16th at 10 AM.