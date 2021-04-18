Dusting off headstones, uncovering ancestry sitting below one Lowcountry cemetery’s surface

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The restoration of one cemetery led to the discovery of the graves of at least 2 runaway slaves. Experts say the clean-up is helping people trace their genealogy here in the Lowcountry.

For almost 60 years, the Morris Street Baptist Church Cemetery has been untouched. Experts say after this clean-up, they found gravestones revealing the names of soldiers from the Civil War.

“They were apart of 177,000 plus African Americans that made up the United States Colors Troops which was basically 1/10 of the Union army,” says Grant Mishoe, a Forensic Historian and Genealogist for the Gullah society.

Officials at the International African American Museum say they are dedicating a whole wing for those wanting to research their genealogy..

“The International African American Museum is really collaborating together to make sure these cemeteries get cleaned up and the people get identified so this cemetery gets restored,” says Reverend Demett Jenkins, Director of Education and Engagement for Faith Communities.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says this goes beyond the African American community.

“It’s a symbol of the City of Charleston people unifying around a really important cause and that is to preserve the African American history of this cemetery and to learn more about the history,” Chief Reynolds says.

Officials say cleaning up debris and revealing names on headstones brings us deeper into the Holy City’s history.

“So many others who have expertise and individually we really wouldn’t have accomplished this, but together each one of those people that have done the research and the investigation, its like detective work,” Chief Reynolds says.

Names that were discovered on headstones will be revealed at the International African American Museum when it opens next year.