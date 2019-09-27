Dutch leaders present final report on flood mitigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The team of local, regional, national and international experts known as Dutch Dialogues presented their recommendations to mitigate flooding Thursday.

After a year of studying the flood prone areas throughout the Lowcountry, Dutch leaders presented their findings. For the last years, experts studied several areas including Johns and James Islands, Church Creek Basin, the Eastside, the Peninsula, the medical district and more.

Some of the recommendations include investing in places to store and drain water properly, creating a water plan, connecting waterways and slowing down on development.

“We have to be much more selective about where we choose for development to occur,” Winslow Hastie, President & CEO of Historic Charleston Foundation said. “There are areas of those suburban homes that we should not be building in. They’re too low, too wet, we are putting people in harms way.”

HCF oversees the Dutch Dialogues project. They wanted to help conceptualize a living with water future in Charleston. Charleston’s Mayor John Tecklenburg said the best way to do that was by gaining knowledge and inside from the dutch whose dealt with flooding issues for centuries. Tecklenburg said the city is taking their recommendations seriously.

“We should put some rules and regulations in place that will restrict future development in flood prone areas and really low lying areas because all we are doing long term is making trouble for ourselves,” Tecklenburg said.

Moving forward, city officials say they will begin working on turning these recommendations into concrete solutions. To view the full Dutch Dialogues report, click here.