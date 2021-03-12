Early morning break-in prompts King Street businesses to ask for increased CPD presence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning break-in has King Street businesses on edge.

Now, business owners and managers are calling for change.

The investigation is still ongoing, but according to a police report, the break-in occurred around 4:50 a.m. Thursday at a King Street shop. The shop owner asked to remain anonymous so that the shop does not become a target.

The owner of the shop that was broken into said a faulty door is to blame. The shop owners says they asked the city to replace their door, but the city denied the request, citing the building’s historic nature.

The City of Charleston said in response, “While the B.A.R. law does require the careful preservation of historic structures, city staff regularly meets onsite with store owners and managers to find solutions that provide up-to-date security without violating the ordinance. To that end, staff will be reaching out to set up a meeting about this property early next week.”

While the store has increased inside security, nearby shops said they are still concerned.

Lashay Jenkins, the General Manager at Benny Ravello’s, said she’s shaken up, but not shocked. She said that a lot of homeless and drunk people parade up and down the street in the early mornings.

Bailey Wall, the Manager at Shop SXC said they’ve noticed a decrease in police presence, and they are hoping that it soon starts to come back. According to Wall, officers on patrol would frequent their shop roughly 3 times a week to check-in, but it’s been “4 to 5 weeks” since they’ve had a visit.

According to the City of Charleston’s Police Department, this has been the only burglary along King Street, spanning from Line Street to Market Street since January 1st, 2021.

Dustin Thompson, the Captain of the Community Oriented Policing Division said, he was surprised to hear that King Street businesses feel neglected. Captain Thompson said that not only have his officers been out, but they have also been reallocated officers to the area affected since Thursday.

He said the central message to all CPD officers is simple, they expect both their professional staff and sworn staff to have a balanced approach. That means that officers understand that they spend an equal amount of time building community relationships, problem-solving, having an on-foot presence in the community as well as having the other half doing traditional police work.

Captain Thompson also said that CPD will constantly adjust their patrol positions depending on other crimes, and not just this incident. However, if they are unaware of businesses, or residents feeling ‘neglected’ or as though there is a ‘lack of presence in their area’, they will be unable to change it.

During our time on King Street Friday, News 2 did see a significant police presence.

For those who have security concerns with their historic building, the City of Charleston said they encourage any merchants with questions or concerns to contact the city’s Citizen Services Desk at (843) 724-7311.