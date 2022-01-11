East Cooper Community Outreach awarded Chick-fil-A True Inspiration grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston-area nonprofit organization has been selected to receive Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Award.

East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), a nonprofit that provides food, clothing, household necessities, and education resources to families in need, is chosen to receive a $175,000 grant through Chick-fil-A.

34 organizations received a total of $5 million in grants to expand their outreach efforts. The recipient organizations either serve communities of color or are Black-led.

The True Inspiration Awards program was created in 2015 in honor of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy.

“Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance , and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We are inspired by the impact these organizations have every day, from providing essential items to those affected by Hurricane Ida to enabling access to online education for students during the pandemic. We’re honored to invest in the future of these organizations and help them enhance their life-changing work and grow their impact.”

ECCO was selected as a finalist for the grant in September.