Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Coronavirus
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Top Stories
Bus driver shortages are latest challenge hitting US schools
The ARK of SC 5k and Fun Run happening Aug. 28
Video
East Cooper Kiwanis Club to host Back to School Fishing Tournament
Video
Cuomo’s drive to dominate led to success, and his downfall
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Blitz On 2
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Tokyo 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
A Moment of Science
Up 2 You
Traffic
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WCBD
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
East Cooper Kiwanis Club to host Back to School Fishing Tournament
Latest News
by:
Katie Augustine
Posted:
Aug 22, 2021 / 10:52 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 22, 2021 / 10:55 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
2021 Hurricane Ready Guide
TRENDING HEADLINES
NC Sen. Thom Tillis breaks down while discussing work to get refugees out of Afghanistan
Video
White spots from sun exposure: What they are and how to treat them
Video
Joint Base Charleston spouses mobilize to help Afghan refugees
Gallery
Attorney argues indictment against man who threatened Mount Pleasant daycare should be overturned
Video
SCDC reports second-longest SC Death Row inmate dies at a local hospital
Walterboro PD arrests man for string of thefts
Restaurant customer in Florida gathers entire staff in dining area, announces ‘something incredible’
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP