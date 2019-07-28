Eat some tater-tots and support CharlestonGOOD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For the entire month of July, the Bay Street Biergarten is donating $1 dollar to CharlestonGOOD for every frozen drink or order of Freaky Tots sold.

CharlestonGood is the Lowcountry’s grassroots resource and support network. It’s a community for all those who want to develop and promote nonprofit and grassroots programs.

This is happening at their location off of East Bay Street in downtown Charleston. The Biergarten is open every day from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Right now, the Biergarten is at an estimated $300 in donations. The restaurant is looking to double that number by the end of the month.

If you can’t make it to the Bay Street Biergarten before the 31st, but you still want to donate, visit: https://growpurpose.com/charlestongood/testimonials/.