Election officials say they’re following CDC guidelines at polling places

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After a concerned voter reached out to News 2 about what she felt was a less than satisfactory voting experience at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant, we took a closer look into COVID-19 precautions at the polls.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was disappointed by the voting machines being so close together. She says she spoke to a few poll workers about her concerns and felt like she was brushed off.

News 2 took these concerns to election officials, who say that despite challenges, polling places are following federal health and safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

“We’re trying to space those out as much as we possibly can,” said Joe Debney, the Executive Director for the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

Adam Hammons of the Berkeley County Board of Voter Registration & Elections explained that there is a minimum number of machines required in each polling place, which in some cases means, spacing the machines six feet apart can have some constraints.

“What the law says is one machine for every 250 registered voters or as close to that as possible,” said Hammons.

However, officials hope that the many other additional precautions they are taking are enough to significantly reduce risks.

While standing in line, voters are socially distanced six feet apart. Voters are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings — some polling locations require it.

“We have sneeze guards that will go in front of all the computers for the voters when they check in to vote,” said Adam Hammons of the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections. “We have gloves and masks and hand sanitizer.”

Sneeze guards can also be seen in Charleston County polling locations.

Another measure being taken to ensure voter safety is each voter is given a long q-tip to use when selected cindidates on the voting machines so they dont have to physcally touch the screen.

While some concerns have been shared with election officials, they say they’re mostly hearing positive feedback.

A few voters at Seacoast in Mount Pleasant say they’re pleased with the voting process.

“Well, everyone had masks on, everyone was six feet apart. You didn’t touch the touch screen, you used a little swab and it was very easy to do,” said William Coyne, a voter.

When asked about CDC guidelines, one voter says, she was impressed with the polling location’s adherence.

“I think today they were followed pretty to the book,” said Linda Loebach, who voted with her husband, Brian. “I think everybody was, like Brian said, very respectful, social distancing, I don’t think I saw anybody without a mask. I think everybody did a great job.”

Election officials take voters concerns very seriously. If you have a concern, you are advised to reach out to your local board of elections.