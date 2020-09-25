Employment scams target college students, BBB warns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Job searches amid the pandemic have proved difficult for many including college students.

The Better Business Bureau has reported employment scams impersonating professors and university departments.

According to the BBB, in June 2020, a college student in New Jersey received an email that appeared to be from her university’s email domain.

“This email was saying that I could make $250 a week plus $50 for gas if I put an advertisement on my car and drove my normal route,” said the victim.

She later discovered that this was a vehicle wrap scam, a scam commonly reported by the BBB and other agencies.

Another BBB report detailed an Oregon student’s experience.

“I’m currently a college student and got contacted to interview for a Finance/Accounting internship… Due to this pandemic, it has been hard trying to find a job for this summer, so I read the employment offer and everything looked real. After I signed the contract (where they have my name, address, date of birth, phone number, email), it started getting suspicious. First, the company sent me a $2,000 check to mobile deposit, so I can Zelle transfer the payment ($860 and $1000)… I did it, not knowing that the funds would eventually be fraudulent and I was subject to employment scam,” the student said.

The bank later informed her that she was likely the victim of a job scam.

The scammer often emails a student’s school email address encouraging them to apply for a job. According to the BBB, the message appears to come from a school’s job placement office, student services department, or even a specific professor. The positions are often attractive, touting flexible hours and great pay.

The ’employer’ often hires the hopeful student without an interview process and sends a fake check with instructions. The instructions can include using the money to purchase gift cards, money orders, prepaid debit cards, or other supplies, or even a ‘background check’.

BBB’s tips to avoid employment scams: