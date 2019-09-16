Escapee located near friend’s home, returned to prison

Spartanburg County, SC – Inmate Shane Adams was captured just before 3 a.m. Monday morning near a friend’s home in Spartanburg County.

Adams, 39, walked away from Livesay Correctional Institution and Reentry Center Sunday.

Adams is charged with escape and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending his return to SCDC.

Before being captured, Adams, 39, was last seen at the institution at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. He is 6 feet tall with red hair, blue eyes and weighs 242 pounds. He has a tattoo of “No Fear” on his upper right arm.