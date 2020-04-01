Essential employees: home inspections and realty continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Home inspectors and those involved in the buying and selling process of a home are continuing to go into work amid the coronavirus pandemic, as they are considered essential employees. Many, like Rivertown Property Inspections are taking it upon themselves to educate their employees on proper CDC protocols to stay safe and healthy.

Justin Ferraro, the General Manager at Rivertown Property Inspections (RPI) says when the opportunity for his company to take a COVID-19 safety certification came up—they jumped at it.

All of our inspectors are certified through InterNACHI along with the state. But InterNACHI offered this course, and so, we jumped on it to make sure that we were staying safe and protecting other people around us. Justin Ferraro, General Manager at RPI

The course included how far they should stay away from individuals in addition to other CDC related guidelines.

Ferraro says that despite the risk, he is grateful inspectors fall under the essential category.

As far as being a home inspector, of course we’re there to determine any issues with the home. So if the real-estate is still going, we need to be able to tell people this is what you’re getting into, yah know. Either you’re getting into a money pit or this is a very stable home, but for a lot of people, this is one of the largest purchases they’ll ever make in their whole life. Justin Ferraro, General Manager at RPI

To assist in the times of a lack of income, RPI says they’re happy that they’re able to help out even a little bit by offering coupons.

There’s so many people that are being affected by this. So the ones that are going forward with their real-estate transactions, we’re able to help them out. At the same time, it helps our inspectors out. Justin Ferraro, General Manager at RPI

Taylor Wrightman, Brand Strategist at RPI notes that while they can’t control all of the variables for those walking in the homes, they are able to manage how they conduct their inspections.

We can train our guys and make sure they take all of the necessary precautions and are following the rules, wearing gloves, booties. You can’t control what other people are going to do. Or how they are going to react, so we just try do as much as we can to be proactive; take as many variables out as possible. Taylor Wrightman, Brand Strategist at RPI

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.