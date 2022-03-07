CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry non-profit and European bakery have collected thousands of supplies to send to Ukraine, but they’ve run into a problem with transportation. They need to raise around $43,000 to get the supplies to Europe.

People from across the Lowcountry helped collect thousands of pounds of supplies for the people of Ukraine as they flee a Russian invasion. The groups collecting the supplies were relying on a humanitarian shipping company to get the cargo to Europe for free, but the company backed out and now they need to find a solution.

“We are needing to get that entire plane in the air, and on the ground in Ukraine for immediate help,” says Teresa Tidestrom, the Executive Director of West Ashley Connects, a non-profit helping in the fundraising.

Euro Foods Bakery and West Ashley Connects are working together to raise the money to send 150 tons of donations over to Ukraine. Maka Aptsiauri, the owner of Euro Foods says they’ve collected hundreds of medical supplies, food, clothes, and hygiene products as hospitals are running out.

“Hospitals don’t have basic stuff to treat regular wounds. They don’t have any sanitation so this is very important because we collect tons of medical supplies,” says Maka.

Maka says she has family and friends in Ukraine, depending on these supplies.

“There is a lot of children and women. My husband’s cousin and his older uncle who is 72 years old are fighting to protect their country,” she says.

Organizers say going forward, they need help from the Lowcountry to fund this shipment as soon as possible.

“They cannot do anything. They are out of basic medical supplies, so we really need to send these donations, as soon as possible,” says Maka.

Organizers say if you’re interested in donating, you can make checks payable to West Ashley Connects 303 Royal Palm Blvd #203 Charleston, SC 29407. They are also accepting through Venmo at WA-Connects or CashApp $TeresaTidestrom.