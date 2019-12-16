Eutawville man facing murder charges to appear in court today

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Kenneth Eastwood, 67, will make his first court appearance on Monday.

He will appear at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex sometime between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m., according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Eastwood is charged with murder in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body in a wooded area of Eutawville on Thursday, according to OCSO.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that they “began working this aggressively as a homicide early on after [the] young woman was found.”

According to Sheriff Ravenell, Eastwood was the last person to be seen with the victim, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

The victim was visiting from North Carolina.

Sheriff Ravenell called the murder an “absolute senseless act of violence” and promised that his office would pursue “the utmost of justice.”