Eviction Moratorium overturned, Charleston County says funds for assistance remain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An eviction moratorium put in place by the CDC during the pandemic was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. It was challenged by a group of landlords who argued that the CDC had no authority to impose the restrictions. Now, many are searching for ways to catch back up.

Over the course of the pandemic, more than 1,200 households were helped and nearly 7,000 applications remain to await rental assistance in Charleston County. The applications, all submitted ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision to not uphold the eviction moratorium.

Dr. Anna Eskridge, the Program Director for Community Development with Charleston County says they know that the need remains as applications continue to come in.

The county’s Rental Assistance Program began early in the pandemic after funding was received by the county from the United States Treasury to assist both renters and landlords. The program, allows renters to get up to 12 months past due rent and or 3 months of future rent.

Even more, the county added in a new part of their program which details that if anyone has been evicted due to nonpayment of rent or experiencing financial hardship that led to financial instability, a number of non-profit organizations can assist.

A lot of people have found themselves in situations that they’ve just never been in before and so this funding is here to help you. Dr. Anna Eskridge, Program Director for Community Development Charleston County

While several million dollars of funding remain available for those who qualify, President Biden, calling on states and cities to step up and create their own moratorium. Governor McMaster’s stance from July, remaining unchanged.

Governor McMaster said, “at some point, these measures, these emergency measures must end. And they have ended in South Carolina”.

However, Lowcountry Representative Wendell Gillard says the pandemic should have been enough to keep the moratorium in place, and now he’s looking to the community for help.

It does not take an Einstein to understand that if these people are evicted, the question is where are they gonna go? You’re gonna increase the homeless population. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, SC House District 111 (D)

Representative Gilliard says he has already begun to have talks with leaders throughout the Tri-County on what they can do to deter the homeless population from further growth in the Lowcountry.

To find out if you are eligible for assistance, click here.

To apply for rental assistance as a landlord or tenant, click here.