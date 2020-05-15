Evictions to resume: What you need to know

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Evictions resumed today and local organizations want you to know that if you received an eviction letter from your landlord today—you do not have to leave immediately.

Otha Meadows, the President and CEO of the Charleston Urban League, said they’ve been receiving calls from individuals whose landlord had said they have to be out by tomorrow…but according to Meadows it’s ultimately up to the Magistrate.

The only way that you can be evicted is if you receive an official eviction notice from the courts and it is delivered by the sheriff’s department. Otha Meadows, President/CEO of Charleston Urban League

Meadows noted that if you do receive a notice, there’s an important first step you need to take.

Contact the court—on that eviction notice, there’s a phone number and that phone number and that number is there for you to contact the court to make an appointment for a hearing. What that allows you to do is to go to court, explain to the judge what your situation is. And from that, the judge will make a determination on what that remedy is available to you to avoid the eviction. Otha Meadows, President/CEO of Charleston Urban League

And while the Urban League is able to offer some assistance to those who fall into their wheelhouse—it is not for the long-term. Meadows added that while circumstances around COVID- 19 are unprecedented—they are unprecedented for all. Otha Meadows, President/CEO of Charleston Urban League

On the other side of this, there are landlords who own properties that have bills to pay. They have mortgages to pay, and so we have to just try to understand both sides of the equation. Otha Meadows, President/CEO of Charleston Urban League

As for Federal Housing, they will continue their stay of eviction until late August.

We reached out to the state to better understand if there were any last-minute moratoriums in place for today. They did not return our requests.

