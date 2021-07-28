Expanded broadband coming to Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – HTC on Wednesday announced a $9 million broadband expansion in Georgetown and Marion Counties.

The project is being funded by public-private partnerships, as well as state and federal funds.

HTC Chief Executive of Corporate Strategy and Analytics, Von Todd, said that the community was eager to be involved:

“When HTC stepped up last fall to begin connecting homes in Marion and Georgetown, everyone from the school districts to church leaders to elected officials partnered with us to help champion these additional projects.”

The fiber network will provide speeds of up to one gigabyte, which “will allow residents in Marion and Georgetown to seamlessly connect to what matters most.”