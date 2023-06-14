SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Moultrie is inviting the community to celebrate Carolina Day with free admission on June 25.

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island on June 25 and June 25 with live reenactments and demonstrations.

Carolina Day is observed annually on June 28 to commemorate the successful defeat of British naval and land forces by the patriots during the Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

According to the National Parks Service, this was the first decisive victory by the American colonies in their fight for independence.

Fort Moultrie will waive entrance fees on June 25 to celebrate the historic battle.

Musket demonstrations will take place on Saturday at 10:30 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:30 pm and on Sunday at 11:00 pm.

Artillery demonstrations will be on Saturday at 11:00 am, 1:30 pm, and 4:00 pm and on Sunday at 11:30 am.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island.